Prince Harry's exit from Royal life may have irreparably damaged his bond with his brother. Apparently, Prince William is desperately sad that the close relationship he once enjoyed with Prince Harry has soured, it was claimed by a friend last night.

The Duke of Cambridge has apparently said he is unable to even 'put an arm round' his younger brother nowadays after a rift saw them drift apart over the past year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision came as a shock to the Royal Family and may have further strained the relationship between the brothers.

Apparently, Harry and Meghan's intention to quit as senior Royals has widened the gulf between the two siblings, with William understood to be 'incandescent' over his brother's blindsiding of the Family.

The brothers are gearing up to come face-to-face at the Queen's high-stakes crisis summit at Sandringham. Hopefully, the Queen and Palace advisors can make sense of Prince Harry's move. There are also rumours circulating that the Queen may be concerned about Harry's mental fragility.

Despite their claims for independence and this shocking move, it looks like the Palace is working hard so that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can have their cake and eat it too. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their resignation as senior Royals in a bid for independence, something Meghan Markle had been fighting forever since she joined the Royal Family. And now that the couple Sussex will be splitting their time between the UK and the United States, it looks like her efforts may finally be bearing fruit. However, it doesn't look like the Queen and the Royal Palace are too pleased about it.