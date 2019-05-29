Prince William sure knows how to celebrate like a true fan. The Duke of Cambridge is a fan of Aston Villa and was reportedly seen wildly celebrating in the stands as his club secured promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-off final.

Prince William has never been shy about his football allegiances and his loyalty was on full display at Wembley. Apparently, the second in line to the throne was sitting nearby Villa legend John Carew, who he embraced joyously after the final whistle. Villa sealed their return to the Premier League after three years out with a 2-1 victory over Derby. The Duke of Cambridge revealed his nerves ahead of the £170million match, telling BBC Sport: "I'm incredibly excited. It is going to be a bit of a nervy affair for me."

William's presence at the match was unignorable and Aston Villa acknowledged the royal presence on their Twitter account after the game. Speaking of manager Smith, they tweeted: "He led us back to where we belong, in front of royalty [crown emoji]. Arise, Sir Dean Smith! [love heart emoji] #AVFC"

Prince William sure looked to be in high spirits as he celebrated the victory. And his euphoria seems genuine, so reports that there might be trouble brewing at home may well be exaggerated, or maybe Prince William knows how to fake it for the cameras. Either way, the Duke looked genuinely pleased with Aston Villa's triumph. We have to say that Prince William going crazy like any other fan is a surprise, the Duke of Cambridge shedding the behavior of Royalty and acting like a commoner sure is a delight. Maybe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will follow his lead too.