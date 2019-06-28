Prince Harry seems to have been more decisive when it comes to Meghan Markle than his brother Prince William was with Kate Middleton.

Apparently, Prince Harry begged Meghan Markle to move to London as he was terrified of losing her just like his previous girlfriends, unearthed reports reveal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courtship wasn't as long as that of the couple Cambridge. In fact, some would even call it a whirlwind romance.

Reportedly in November 2016, only a month after the news of their relationship leaked, Phil Dampier wrote for the Daily Star: "Friends say the royal Romeo is terrified of losing the 35-year-old American beauty now their six-month affair has been made public." This was supposedly a real concern for Harry as he even insisted that security be ramped up for Meghan's safety not that their relationship had been made public. Since Meghan was not part of the Royal Family, she did not qualify for the extra protection. Prince Harry was prepared to make arrangements for her security on his own. However, Meghan declined his generous offer.

Prior to their marriage, sources said Prince Harry had fallen for Meghan Markel so hard that he was genuinely afraid of losing her. A close friend of the Prince reportedly said that Harry was hoping to keep their relationship a secret for as long as possible. The friend added that Harry's previous two girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, couldn't cope with being in the spotlight and he was desperate not to lose Meghan.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last year and officially joined the Royal Family. She is now the Duchess of Sussex. The Royal couple even welcomed their firstborn, baby Archie into their family.