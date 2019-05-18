Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for over a year now, they even welcomed a little bundle of joy into their family, baby Archie. But the story of the way Prince Harry proposed to Meghan may have had a few ups and downs.

Apparently, Prince Harry did not propose to Meghan Markle the way he wanted as the Duke of Sussex had originally planned to pop the question in a much more exotic setting than Nottingham Cottage, a documentary claims.

Meghan and Harry had a whirlwind romance. And it was a romance that started with a meet-cute fit for the silver screen. Reportedly in July 2016, Meghan was strolling around London when she was randomly introduced to Harry by a mutual friend and they both claim to have experienced love at first sight. And in about a year, the pair was engaged. Prince Harry announced the engagement, on November 27, 2017 and the BBC released an interview with the couple revealing how the proposal unfolded.

Harry said: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us.....We were roasting a chicken, trying to roast a chicken."

Sounds like something out of a fairytale, simple yet so romantic. However, according to 2019 Channel 5 documentary "Meghan Markle: Movies, Marriage and Motherhood", Prince Harry had actually planned something completely different for the proposal.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed the now Duke of Sussex wanted to ask Meghan to marry him while they were on holiday in Botswana."

It seems like Prince Harry intended to propose to Meghan Markle under the stars. A truly romantic gesture, but even if Prince Harry's proposal didn't go exactly as planned. Meghan still seemed pleased with the proposal, she did agree to marry him after all. The Royal couple welcomed their first child baby Archie on May 6 and are now residing in Frogmore Cottage. You can check out the video here: