Prince Harry may have already had plans for a supposed dream job if he wasn't a Royal. And now that he has resigned, it might seem like this dream job of his might be within reach.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world, when they said they wanted to step back as senior royals and become "financially independent". The Royal couple hasn't been very forthcoming with their post-Royal plans now that they may be free of the commitments of Royal life.

The Daily Mail's Rebecca English who has accompanied the Prince around the world for 15 years, claims she might have the answer to Harry's future employment. She said that Harry has always been a reluctant royal. She wrote: "Harry has never worn the mantle of royalty easily.

"He's always just wanted to be one of the boys (albeit just one with deeper pockets and more houses than most).

She added that several times during their travels around the world since that Lesotho interlude — Nepal, New York, the U.S. and other African countries to name but a few — he had spoken to her about how he would just like to walk away from it all. Ms. English claims that the Duke of Sussex told her on numerous occasions before he met Meghan Markle, that he wanted to abscond to Africa and become a tour guide.

Ms. English writes: "Until he settled down with Meghan, his biggest wish was to go off and live in Africa. That is quite the career leap, but we have to say, it might not be that far from the realm of possibility. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's careers are up in the air right now. Though there hasn't been much speculation about Meghan Markle's return to Hollywood, even though the Royal couple announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. We'll just have to wait and see what Meghan and Harry decide.