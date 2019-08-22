Prince Harry has been a staunch supporter of Meghan Markle since the beginning. He has been by her side in the face of criticism and backlash.

But it looks like Prince Harry may have annoyed one particular Royal while supporting Meghan Markle. Reportedly, Prince Harry risked infuriating his grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, after he breached royal protocol for Meghan Markle, unearthed reports reveal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing heavy criticism recently for their hypocritical behavior. After telling their fans to be more environmentally conscious the Royal couple flew to Ibiza on a private jet and then to Nice, France. Two private jet trips close together, where was their love for the environment?

Labour MP Teresa Pearse called out the couple, saying they should lead by example. She told The Sun on Sunday: "Given the position they have taken publicly about being responsible on climate change, this does seem an anomaly which they should look at.....It's up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year.....That is really important and someone as high profile as that should lead by example."

However, this is not the first time Prince Harry has used the resources at his disposal to do whatever he pleased, environment be damned. According to a 2016 report by the Daily Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex flew to Canada to see his then-girlfriend, rather than returning to London after his Caribbean tour.

However, the report says, Kensington Palace had explicitly stated that the Prince had to fly straight back to London at the end of the tour, because he had public engagements in the UK.

Instead, the Prince reportedly cancelled his seat on the British Airways flight home, and made a 1,700-mile detour to Toronto to see Meghan, who at the time was working as an actress for the popular TV show Suits.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to practice what they preach. Or the Queen isn't the only person they end up angering.