Just when things seemed to be going amicably between the Royal couples, it looks like recent events may have re-ignited the feud between the couples Sussex and Cambridge.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan publicly locked horns with other members of the Royal Family as the fallout from an ITV documentary turned sour. A source close to the Sussexes hit out at the "hysterical" media reaction to comments made by Prince Harry about his brother William in the documentary.

Apparently, Harry and Meghan's rift with the Cambridges was in danger of turning into a second War of the Waleses – the PR battle between Charles and Diana in the 1990s – after the source complained Palace insiders were working against them. And the same source suggested the House of Windsor was ill-equipped to harness the power of the couple who, they said, has "single-handedly modernised the monarchy."

It is no secret that there have been tensions between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry. Their differences have emerged in subtle digs during interviews and errant comments, but it looks like those very errant comments could worsen the rift between the brothers.

As royal aides tried to dampen the flames, the extraordinary criticisms came via a briefing given to US television by royal correspondent Max Foster of CNN.

Harry has known the newsman for at least six years and was interviewed by him during his four-month tour as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in 2013.

It was the latest in a long series of briefings given to US broadcasters and celebrity magazines on behalf of Harry and Meghan.

The Los Angeles-born former television actress has been accused of employing an alternative court of lawyers, agents and public relations experts across the Atlantic in an effort to improve her image and fight back against the way she has been portrayed in Britain.

CNN said that a source close to the couple had criticised media coverage of an interview on the Harry And Meghan: An African Journey programme in which Harry admitted that his relationship with his brother William had suffered.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have admitted that they are struggling to cope with the scrutiny that goes with being a Royal, and it looks like Prince William is concerned for them. CNN reported: "The source added that the institution around the British Royal Family is full of people afraid of and inexperienced at how to best help harness and deploy the value of the royal couple who, they said, have single-handedly modernised the monarchy."

That comment has incensed the Royal Family who insist that they have welcomed Meghan Markle into their fold.

But at the same time, reportedly, they have distanced themselves from Harry and Meghan's decision to release a vitriolic statement attacking the royal press pack and to begin legal proceedings against The Mail on Sunday, The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

The documentary seems to brought to light what everybody already knew. Meghan has made no secret about carving her own path as a Royal and it looks like the documentary confirms her motives. We'll just have to wait and see how the family recovers from the revelations.