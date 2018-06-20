Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will visit Dublin in July, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday.

The royals would travel between July 11-12 at the request of the UK government, according to the palace.

"They are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future," Kensington Palace tweeted.

Prince Harry and Markle's trip to the Emerald Isle would become their first official visit following their wedding on May 19 at Windsor Castle, Efe news reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since attended various engagements, such as the annual military parade "Trooping the Colour" in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

British monarchs traditionally celebrate two birthdays each year: their actual birthday and an official one that is usually held on the second Saturday of June, depending on the weather.

Last week, Markle accompanied the queen on an official visit to the northwestern city of Chester.

