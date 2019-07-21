Prince Harry could be heading for an awkward situation if he is not careful. Reportedly, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend pop star Ellie Goulding has invited Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William to her wedding but it has not yet been confirmed whether Meghan and Harry have received an invite.

It is always awkward when meeting with an ex, especially when it is at their wedding and they are marrying someone else. Reportedly, Ms. Goulding is marrying art dealer Caspar Jopling at either York Minster Cathedral or a smaller chapel in Yorkshire. Ellie Goulding apparently dated Prince Harry after the pair were spotted at the Audi Polo Challenge in May 2016.

The couple, who have been pals since meeting at Prince William's wedding in 2011, are said to have exchanged some flirty text messages. At the time, a source close to Harry's circle told The Sun: "He has told friends how much he likes Ellie and she is clearly taken by him."

Apart from Prince Harry, Elli Goulding as dated other famous stars like Ed Sheeran as well. Apparently, William and Kate will also join A-list stars such as Rita Ora at the event. However, it is unlikely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the event if they have been invited. It is known that Prince Harry and Ms Goulding had a two-year relationship which ended in 2014 and the Prince even turned up to watch his ex perform in a play in 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence at the wedding would be a surprise. But it will be highly unlikely that Prince Harry will find the time to attend.