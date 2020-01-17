Prince Harry is finally breaking his silence after resigning from Royal life. Reportedly, Prince Harry has delivered his first statement since holding crisis talks with The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry has reportedly appeared in a video posted on Youtube to announce Germany as the host of the Invictus Games in 2022. Prince Harry founded the Invictus games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel. The statement by Harry on the Invictus Games, is the first time the Duke has broken his silence since crisis talks were held by senior royals at The Queen's Sandringham estate.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the Royal Family with their decision to exit Royal life. Though efforts have been made to make the transition as smooth as possible for the Royal couple. Harry on his return to royal duties, said he was "honoured" that Germany would host the Invictus Games in two years time.

The Duke of Sussex said that he was honoured that Germany would take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Düsseldorf in 2022.

He added that Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and he knows that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery. Well, as things stand, the Royal couple's transition out of Royal life seems like it will be happening without much of a hitch. Prince Harry didn't explicitly speak about what he plans to do as an independent citizen. We guess we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the video here: