Meghan Markle is due to give birth in April and preparations are being made for the arrival of the Royal baby. But are the Royal parents ready?

It seems that there may be some friction between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when it comes to parenting. Apparently, Meghan Markle needs to let Prince Harry "be the father he wants to be" and get attached to their firstborn at a different pace than her, unless she wants to see tensions arising in her marriage, a relationship expert said as the royal couple prepare to welcome their firstborn.

Reportedly the Duchess of Sussex will have to take upon herself not only the duties coming with motherhood but also the responsibility to emotionally support Prince Harry through the first months of their new enlarged family, according to Sheela Mackintosh-Stewart, a matrimonial consultant.

We have to say that Prince Harry should grow into the role of a father naturally, like all fathers do. The arrival of the baby may cause a strain on their relationship, but instead of breaking them apart, we think it will only make the Royal couple stronger.

Mrs. Mackintosh-Stewart told Express.co.uk: "Meghan and Harry have thus far led their lives as equals and enjoyed activities centred around their love for each other.

"But when the baby arrives, the couple will start to assume different and not always complementary roles.

"The biological hardwiring of gender differences in parenting will also start to surface.

"Mothers often 'fall in love' with their child who soon consumes her waking thoughts in the way that her husband used to."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should make great parents, and we wish them well.