The office of UK's Prince Charles has dismissed a claim made by an Indian Union Minister that the British heir to the throne was cured of COVID-19 through ayurveda and homeopathy treatment from a Bengaluru-based holistic resort. The office said he had only followed the medical advice of the NHS and "nothing more".

Speaking to the media, a Clarence House spokesman said that "this information is incorrect", adding that the Prince of Wales "followed the medical advice of the National Health Service in the UK and nothing more".

On Thursday, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik claimed: "I got a call from Dr. (Isaac) Mathai, who runs the SOUKYA ayurveda resort in Bengaluru. He told me that his treatment of Prince Charles through ayurveda and homeopathy has been successful."

Naik added that a special task force put together by his Ministry would study the medicinal formulations used by Dr. Mathai to treat the heir to the British throne.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus late last month.

He spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.

The Duchess of Cornwall was tested but did not have the virus.