Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8. She reigned for 70 years. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family tweeted.

Prince Charles becomes the new king of Great Britain

Now, with the death of the monarch, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, immediately succeeds her as the new king of Great Britain. However, it seems the coronation event might not take place for months. The Prince's official title will be King Charles III.

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said that doctors were quite concerned for Her Majesty's health and recommended that she remained under medical supervision. Reports stated that as many as 100 people stood at the gates of Buckingham Palace despite the torrential rainfall as concerns grew over Queen Elizabeth II's health condition.

Prince Harry to travel to Balmoral alone?

On Thursday, A BBC report stated that Prince Harry will travel to Balmoral alone. It was earlier reported that the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle would travel to Scotland.

In April 2021, the Queen lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, just weeks short of his 100th birthday.

The 96-year-old monarch was suffering from several health problems since October 2021 that had left her struggling to walk and stand. On October 12, 2021, Queen Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at Westminster Abbey service. The impact of this loss will be undoubtedly huge for both the monarchy as well as the nation.