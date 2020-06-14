Lieutenant General ( Retired) C N Somanna passed away on 4:00 pm Saturday, June 13. Somanna, 92, was one of the oldest surviving veterans in the district was known for his valour who was down by age-related ailments passed away at his residence in Virajpet. His funeral will be held today, June 14 at 1:00 pm at his hometown, Coorg.

Facts about the Pride of Kodagu, Lt Gen CN Somanna

Somanna had served as the vice-chief of army staff during 1984-85, when the country witnessed Operation Blue Star weed out the terrorists taking shelter in Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

Gen. Bipin Rawat was in the same battalion of which Gen. Somanna was Adjutant.

He was handpicked by Field Marshal K M Cariappa when he converted three Infantry.

Infantry battalions into Brigade of Guards. As a Captain, he was an instructor in IMA.

He was DDMO as Brig during 1971 ops.

He commanded the corps at Jalandhar.

He was 3 Divison Commander in Leh, where he introduced Ice Hockey.

When the Army conducted mega veterans rally in the district in August 2016, that was attended by then chief of army staff General Dalbir Singh, Somanna was not able to make it.

When Singh learnt that Somanna was not able to make it due to his ill health, Singh accompanied by Vice-chief of army staff Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat ( the present chief of the army staff), had driven all the way of 40 km to Somanna's house.

'Somanna, an exemplary leader': Condolences pour in

After the tragic news of CN Somanna's death surfaced, condolences started to pour in. General Ved Malik tweeted, "Salute! An exemplary leader, General Somanna was an epitome of military values and traditions. Proud to have commanded as corps as him.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, also paid his respect and tweeted, "Very Tragic Folded hands As SP Kodagu, I have had the opportunity of meeting Gen Somanna numerous times at his Estate at the turning of Virajpete... very hospitable and warm-hearted. They are icons of Patriotism, Indomitable Courage and Leadership. Lessons to be learnt from their Life"

(To be updated)