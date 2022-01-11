Pretty Kaur D, the first Sikh to be crowned from Los Angeles as Mrs. India USA 2019-2021 has created a niche for herself in the world of fashion designing as well as a cosmetician. Having a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising in addition to a degree in cosmetology, having worked in both the fields, she decided to amalgamate her talents. Taking care of the fashion and beauty together, she is now a name reckoned with transforming the personality of her clients for good.

She is accredited for having curated style for Hollywood as well as Bollywood celebrities that includes giving them a look that suits different events. The events vary from Red Carpet award functions, interviews, interactive television shows to name a few, she claims.

Her talent has paved a way for career as one of the most sought after fashionistas offering a complete makeover to women men and even adolescents.

Her forte encompasses giving the bride and the groom "THE LOOK" that corresponds with the theme of their weddings. Not to miss the trousseau that she helps her clients in creating. "It gives me immense pleasure to make the weddings memorable for people as the attire and look on each one of the wedding functions adds to their priceless memories," she says. Furthermore, this fashion stylist even offers her services for wardrobe change as per the suitability of the person's personality. She has catered to youngsters, middle age groups, who wanted a complete wardrobe change that showcases their personality in a better way.

What sets her apart from other fashion stylists is her collaboration with the team of professionals working with the celebrities to leave no gaps in the "perfect look" for the person concerned.

Also, she is passionate about giving consultations to her clients irrespective of the age group they fall into. "A lot of people are not confident about the attire that they wear including their looks and this is where I step in. I do not restrict myself to just advising them about style or looks but I go out with them, help them shop within their budget, help them do away with unwanted clothing/accessories and groom them from head to toe to give them a new look," she says.

She also has a humanitarian side that compels her to create a bond with each one of her clients. Many a times she even counsels her clients to believe in the power of inner beauty adding to their confidence that enables them to carry themselves gracefully even when they are overweight, have skin issues, or hair issues.

"I am thankful to the almighty for his blessings, and each one of my family members for adding to my strength that empowers me to perform to the optimum," she says.