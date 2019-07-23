Concerns are being raised over the political turmoil in Karnataka which has led many experts to believe that a President's rule may be imposed. The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition is yet to prove majority to form the Karnataka government after the resignation of the rebel MLAs.

The future of the state is at stake as the coalition is stretching the floor test asked by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy even as they have already breached the timeframe given by the Governor.

President's rule has been imposed in Karnataka six times since 1971. It was imposed for the first time after the government failed to prove majority in the Assembly on March 19, 1971. The rule was also imposed twice for a total of 222 days in 2007.

All eyes will now be on Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to end the political uncertainty.

The coalition government is also likely to fall in the floor test due to its declining numbers. The Congress-JD(S) only have 100 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a total of 107 seats, including two independent MLAs.

There was political drama at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, the Assembly session continued till midnight without a conclusion as the floor test was deferred for the third time.

Many people claim that the sacred rituals performed by the Karnataka politicians are behind the postponement of the vote of trust. JD(S) and BJP leaders have been on a spree of temple visits since the fallout started in the coalition.

Astrologers have advised JD(S) top shots to stall the confidence motion till Tuesday, July 23, to save the coalition from falling.

Similarly, BJP chief BS Yedyurappa was also advised by his astrologers to finish all the political work before July 21 for the BJP to take over the state. The BJP has also accused CM Kumaraswamy of looting the state as he did not show up for Tuesday's Assembly session till 3 pm. He was camping at Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar insists that the floor test will be completed by 6 pm. However, it is still unclear as who will lead the state in this time of despair with the Congress-JD(S) coalition and BJP pointing at each other for the crisis.

Earlier, JD(S) leaders had met former CM and CLP leader Siddaramaiah at his residence where they offered the CM post for a stable government.

It is also being claimed that Siddaramaiah does not want the coalition to continue in Karnataka. The chances of Yeddyurappa being the next CM is also possible if the coalition fails to gain majority. The BJP chief was seen distributing sweets to the MLAs during Monday's session.