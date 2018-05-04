President Trump Says Rudy Giuliani Will Get His Facts Straight

President Trump said that Rudy Giuliani would eventually tell the story behind the Stormy Daniels payment accurately. and amp;nbsp;Trump and amp;rsquo;s latest comments about the hush money given to Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, just prior to the 2016 election again seemed to alter the scandal and amp;rsquo;s narrative and the president and amp;rsquo;s reasons for the payment even being made.