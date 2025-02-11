The 10th International Women's Conference, a prestigious event hosted by the Art of Living, is set to be graced by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The conference, scheduled from 14th to 16th February, will be a historic gathering of influential women from various sectors, including politics, business, arts, and social impact. The event is expected to host over 60 speakers and more than 500 delegates.

The International Women's Conference has a rich history of nearly two decades, during which it has welcomed 463 distinguished speakers and over 6,000 delegates from 115 countries. This year, the esteemed lineup includes not only the President of India but also the Governor of Karnataka,Thawar Chand Gehlot; Union Minister Annapurna Devi; Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje; Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister State for External Affairs and Culture of India; Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Akie Abe, wife of former Prime Minister of Japan ; film director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; actresses Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore; Bollywood icons Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha ; and business leaders like Radhika Gupta and Kanika Tekriwal.

The conference is chaired by Bhanumathi Narasimhan, the sister of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Bhanumathi has dedicated over four decades to fostering positive social transformation through initiatives in education, environmental sustainability, and women's empowerment. She leads women's welfare and child care programs under The Art of Living, a global not-for-profit organization operating in 180 countries.

The theme of the conference, Just Be, is inspired by a poem by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The conference will feature deep discussions on leadership, self-discovery, and empowerment. The event will also include cultural showcases such as an International Food Festival and a musical performance, Sita Charitam, who brings a fresh perspective to the beloved epic of Ram and Sita, featuring over 500 talented artists and a dedicated technical crew. The drama and emotion of this classic tale are brought to life through English dialogues and original music compositions, making it an immersive experience for modern audiences.

This year's conference also has a special segment: Stylish InsideOut: Fashion for a Cause, featuring designs from leading Indian designers like Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, and Raw Mango, and many more. These designs will be auctioned, and the proceeds will go towards supporting the Art of Living Free Schools.

