Just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the country's wait for the 5G technology is over and the benefits of 'Digital India' will reach every village soon, the government has already issued spectrum assignment letters to telecom service providers (TSPs). The Center has also requested them to be prepared for the 5G launch in the country.

"5G update: Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for 5G launch," Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on local-microblogging site Koo.

The spectrum allotment signals roll out of high-speed 5G telecom services in its final stages in the country.

Telcos answer PM Modi-led govt's call

After a successful 5G spectrum auction, India is likely to witness the roll out of the much awaited high speed 5G mobile services in about a month's time. PM Modi is likely to officially launch the 5G network during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on September 29. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that India's 'Techade' is here with 5G and local thrust on semiconductor and mobile phone manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday hailed the Indian government's ease of doing business initiative, after the company received an allocation letter for the designated 5G frequency bands "within hours" of making payments.

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it paid Rs 8,312.4 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) towards dues for spectrum acquired in the recently concluded 5G auctions. Airtel paid four years of 2022 5G spectrum dues upfront. Over the last one year, Airtel has also cleared Rs 24,333.7 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities.

The Indian government sold 5G spectrum worth over Red 1.50 lakh crore, led by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of Adani Group. Other telcos are on a hiring spree ahead of 5G rollout. Reliance Jio is hiring for 'Lead 5G Core & Cloud Architecture' to support diverse use cases and core products for 5G. Vodafone Idea's posting for an 'AGM-Practice Lead-Smart Mobility' will be required to have experience in the smart mobility vertical and 5G-connected cars and electric vehicles.