Preparations For The Royal Cake Are Under Way As The Royal Wedding Looms Close
Preparations For The Royal Cake Are Under Way As The Royal Wedding Looms

The royal wedding cake designer and her team were busy in Buckingham Palaces kitchens on May 17, and amp;nbsp;putting the finishing touches on a quintessentially Spring and British wedding cake fit for a prince and princess. Claire Ptak, who runs a and amp;nbsp;bakery and amp;nbsp;in and amp;nbsp;east and amp;nbsp;London, was chosen by Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle in March to design the cake which will have a lemon sponge, a lemon curd filling and an elderflower Swiss spring buttercream icing.