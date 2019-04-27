In the last 10-12 years, Jaggesh has appeared as completely different actor. He has redefined himself by taking up films with strong contents, thus helping his films to reach out to all section of audience. As a recently, the 56-year old managed to have feathers like Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha and Neer Dose. Now, there is part of yet another gem in the form of Premier Padmini, directed by Ramesh Indira.

Slice-of-life treatment and performances hold fort in Premier Padmini. Apart from Jaggesh, Madhoo (Annaiah and Ranna fame), Sudharani, Hitha Chandrashekar, Dattanna, Vivek Simha and many other talented people are part of the cast.

The movie has an emotional subject filled with humour. It is about a midlife crisis of Vinayak played by Jaggesh. Arjun Janya's music is the major plus in the film. Many celebrities have hailed the film and notably Sudeep has said good words about the flick.

Indeed, he has written a review about the film, which he does only for those films that he is highly impressed with. Complete text can be read below: