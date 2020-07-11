The Premier League has confirmed that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made three incorrect penalty calls during Game Week 34 on Thursday.

3 incorrect penalty calls by VAR

During Aston Villa's match against Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes won and converted a penalty in the first half which broke the deadlock. United eventually went on to win the game 3-0.

In Everton's clash against Southampton, James Ward-Prowse failed to convert a disputed penalty and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

During Tottenham's match against Bournemouth, Joshua King pushed Harry Kane on the ground inside the box but no penalty was given.

"Incorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games, the Premier League has told BBC Match of the Day," a report in BBC stated.

The managers who were at the receiving ends of the wrong decisions let their feelings known after the end of their respective Premier League matches.

"In the world, everybody knows that is a penalty. And I say, everybody, I mean everybody," Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports after the match.

"Anybody who has played the game knows what (Bruno) Fernandes is trying to do. He does the turn and he gets it wrong. He puts his stud on Konsa's shin. It changed the game," Villa boss Dean Smith said after their match.

"The performance of the referee was like my team, not so good," Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said.