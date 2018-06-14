The Premier League has today announced the fixtures for the 2018/19 season of England's top-flight football competition.

The season will begin on August 11, with 10 games scheduled and end on May 12. The winter break has been divided into two week-long breaks scheduled from December 16-21 and January 2-11. While the dates and venues for all the games are finalised, kick-off times have not yet been decided since broadcasters are yet to confirm what games need to be televised.

The Champions League group stages will commence on September 18, and an international break is scheduled for September 8-9.

Wolverhampton, Cardiff City and Fulham return to the Premier League after successful runs in the Championship. For Tottenham, the club will host their first game at their brand-new stadium next to White Hart Lane on 15 September against Liverpool.

The opening game of the season will feature defending champions Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Emirates. The other games on the opening day are-

AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Watford v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Everton

Full fixtures can be accessed from the Premier League official website including a digital calendar that allows fans to sync their favourite team's schedule to their devices.