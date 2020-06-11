Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta turned hairstylist for husband Gene Goodenough and gave him a good enough haircut. She says her husband is happy with the new hairdo.

Preity first shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen giving Gene a haircut with a trimmer. In the clip, she is heard saying: "This could make or break my marriage. Haircut at home."

Preity Zinta captioned the clip: "I know he really trusts me when he lets me cut his hair. I'm hoping it goes well otherwise... I don't even want to think about it. Pls pray that Mr Goodenough gets a Goodenough haircut #lockdownhaircut #patiparmeshwar #haircut #quarantine #ting

The actress then shared an after-haircut photograph featuring the couple. "Hair Cut Successful. Hubby Happy. I'm relieved and super excited So what do you think folks ? Goodenough haircut ? Whose next ? #patiparmeshwar #haircut #jugaad #MrGoodenough #ting." she wrote.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony at Los Angeles.