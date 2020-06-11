Bollywood stars shining at Mukesh Chhabras Bday bash Close
Bollywood stars shining at Mukesh Chhabra's B'day bash

Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta turned hairstylist for husband Gene Goodenough and gave him a good enough haircut. She says her husband is happy with the new hairdo.

Preity first shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen giving Gene a haircut with a trimmer. In the clip, she is heard saying: "This could make or break my marriage. Haircut at home."

Preity Zinta gives haircut to husband Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta gives haircut to husband Gene GoodenoughTwitter

Preity Zinta captioned the clip: "I know he really trusts me when he lets me cut his hair. I'm hoping it goes well otherwise... I don't even want to think about it. Pls pray that Mr Goodenough gets a Goodenough haircut #lockdownhaircut #patiparmeshwar #haircut #quarantine #ting

The actress then shared an after-haircut photograph featuring the couple. "Hair Cut Successful. Hubby Happy. I'm relieved and super excited So what do you think folks ? Goodenough haircut ? Whose next ? #patiparmeshwar #haircut #jugaad #MrGoodenough #ting." she wrote.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony at Los Angeles.