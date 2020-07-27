Ever since Nicki Minaj announced that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting, netizens on social media can't contain their excitement.

Nicki is known for her style statements and classy couture. As Nicki is all set to welcome her first child, she wants everything custom made for her. Her wish has been fulfilled by designer Lacey Dalimonte, who has made her custom made brassiere in just 48 hours?

Her post on Instagram read as, " A custom bra made by me Created this bra in under 48hrs filled with real candy, baby trinkets, & hundreds of Swarovski's ✨ Styled by AQUILES" (Sic).



Of candies, flowers and barbie heads, Lacey's detailed work will make you amazed!

As per reports in POPSUGAR, Stylist Aquiles Carmona commissioned Lacey to make the brassiere, indicating that the theme for Nicki's photoshoot was a colourful mix of Candy land, baby dolls, and all things Harajuku. Lacey had just two days to whip it up before the shoot, but cracking under pressure just wasn't in the cards for her.

From barbie heads to wrapped candies and designer Lacey's childhood jewellery and everything cute and vibrant is what Nicki's brassiere ensembles off.

Lacey talks about adds her childhood jewellery to curate a custom mad bra for Nicki!

Speaking about the detailing of the custom made bra Lacky told POPSUGAR:

"I've always worked best under pressure, so given this opportunity, I knew I had to create something special that would stand out for her big moment As for what the bra is made of, it's quite the playful, on-theme mix: there are flowers made of Smarties and gumballs, pieces of wrapped candy, baby trinkets, dripping chains, blue and pink baby bottle tops, Barbie heads, thousands of Swarovski crystals, and even pieces of Lacey's own childhood jewellery to "really make it special."

Designer Lacey's love for unusual material

I love working with unusual materials and creating my own textiles using things that traditionally aren't for clothes," she said. "While designing the bra, I envisioned it to look like a page from an I Spy book in hopes that every time you look at it, you'd see something you didn't notice before." How cool is that?! as told to POPSUGAR.

Designer Lacy Dalimonte shared the pictures of the custom made bra she made for Nicki on her official Instagram profile and captioned it as, 'Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nice" (sic)

Take a closer look at Nicki's glamorous pregnancy-reveal bra to see how 'detailed and trendy it really is. Can you spot some Barbie heads too?

For the unversed, Minaj posted a photo showing her in what appeared to be a two-piece sporting a prominent baby bump and captioned it as #Preggers.

She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers.

"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple Nicki and Kenneth Petty, we are super excited for their little bundle of joy. Are you?