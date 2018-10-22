Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their first official 16-day Royal Tour across Australia, Tonga, New Zealand, and Fiji. The newly-wed couple is expecting their baby in spring as announced by the Kensington Palace.

They have a tight schedule on this tour with 76 engagements to complete. Their tour began in Australia earlier this week and they have visited Sydney's Taronga Zoo, met the Governor-General of Australia, and are also attending the Invictus Games.

During this tour, Meghan has ditched her classic high heels and opted for flats. While at the Bondi Beach in Sydney, Meghan spoke to a lady named Charlotte Waverly and said that "pregnancy was like having jet lag."

Waverly then spoke to the reporters about the interaction with the Duchess. "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep," she was quoted as saying by E!News.

Well, Meghan is doing her best to stay fit even in this hectic schedule. The former Suits actress is about 12 weeks in her pregnancy and she will be making fewer public appearances to get all the rest she needs.

The Royal family have made an announcement stating that Duke and Duchess will be cutting back from all their engagements keeping Meghan's health in mind. "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess' schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour," according to the reports by E!News.

The Palace said that Harry will continue with the set events and will be going to watch the Invictus Games. The statement read, "The Duke will attend the cycling as scheduled this morning, and The Duchess will join him for this afternoon's engagements."

Although the Palace has not revealed which events Harry and Meghan will appear together and which they might skip, as of now the two will be in Australia for a couple of more days before they head to their next destination, Fiji.