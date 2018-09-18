Singer Carrie Underwood who is currently expecting her second child, recently revealed that she suffered three miscarriages before announcing her pregnancy in August. In an interview with CBS News, the former American Idol opened up saying that she has had three miscarriages since the beginning of 2017.

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out," she said, while talking about the inspiration behind her album name, 'Cry Pretty'.

The singer talked about how she and husband Mike Fisher stuck to their faith during their trying times, " In the beginning, it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'" However, their frustrations came to the forefront after another miscarriage in 2017 and yet another one in 2018. "At that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'"

She further added, "And throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this.'"

Talking about her son, Isaiah and her fear at being angry, Underwood said, "And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No...and I got mad."

During an emotional night, while her husband was away, Carrie reveals she prayed like never before. "Mike was away just for the evening, and I texted him, and I was like, 'I don't really want to be alone, so I'm just gonna go snuggle with Isaiah.' And I don't know how I didn't wake him up, but I was just sobbing," Underwood said. "And I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.'"

"And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt," she said. "And I feel, like, we're supposed to do that. That was like a Saturday - and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great! And I was like, 'You heard me.' Not that He hasn't in the past. But maybe, I don't know, He heard me."