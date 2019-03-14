Amy Schumer is well known for shocking her fans with her antics. And now most recently, the comedian has bared it all for a photoshoot for The New York Times.

The 37-year-old pregnant actress has showed off her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy in October 2018. Amy, who is expecting her first child with Chris Fischer shared few photos from the bold maternity photo shoot on her Instagram page.

In one image, she is seen covering her bare breasts with Spanish moss, while another shot shows her chasing ducks, in a baby suit, in a New Orleans park.

She captioned the pictures: "On a chilly Nola morning it's best to chase ducks with nothing weighing you down except a baby. Photo by @heathersten for the @nytimes on a rainy night it's also a good idea. Thank you @zinomanjason for your profile on me. Brutally honest. My favorite kind of honesty. See you in another 10 when you write about me again."

In the accompanying interview, she also opened up about the difficulties of being pregnant. She revealed she is suffering from a rare form of morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum. The condition is a particularly acute form of morning sickness.

In February, Amy announced she is canceling the remainder of her comedy tour due to the frequent nausea. She wrote on Instagram: "Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour...The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good, But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."

She continued: "I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I do love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like, 'B**ch, are you ok? Take it easy' but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel."