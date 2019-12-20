Director Maruthi Dasari's quirky entertainer Prati Roju Pandage released on Friday and is winning hearts all over. Starring Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna, Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh, the film is produced by UV Creations and GA 2 Pictures.

Plot: The film is about Raghu Ramayya (Sathyaraj), a lonely man from Rajahmundry, whose only company is his house help Mahesh (Mahesh Achanta). Raghu is diagnosed with lung cancer and doctors declare he has only five weeks to live. While his sons and daughter try to schedule their busy lives to spend some time with their father, his grandson Sai (Sai Dharam Tej) decides to help him complete everything on his bucket list.

The first half of the film is super fun. It clearly shows and pokes fun at how things in a home are when someone is going to die soon and how family members and others react to such situations. The director has kept the character as real as possible rather than showing something that the audience will not be able to relate to. It is an emotional drama that shows the reality of the present generation.

There is no scene that feels like a waste of time. Maruthi has made sure that he generates comedy in almost every scene. The humour and spontaneity he has imbibed in some characters is amazing. Rao Ramesh is a gem and steals the show with his performance. Raashi Khanna, as TikTok star Queen Angel Aarna, is a delight to the eye.

Satyaraj too is good as the dying grandfather, wanting to spend time with his family. All the actors have done their parts well. Music and background score by SS Thaman has been entertaining. The film was shot in picturesque locations of East and West Godavari and they are a visual delight.

Sai Dharam Tej has bagged one more hit and on the whole, the film is definitely worth a watch this weekend.