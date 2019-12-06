After six back to back flops, actor Sai Dharam Tej has bagged a hit with Chitralahari, which has Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan as leading ladies. With this film, nephew of the Megastar has changed his name to Sai Tej.

Tej is currently busy prepping up for his upcoming film Prati Roju Pandage, which is being directed by Maruthi and is slated for release on December 20. The film has Sathyaraj in lead role and he will be seen playing grandfather to Tej.

How all the family members come together to make the elderly man spend the last few days of his life in a better way is something that we have to know. The trailer of the film has been unveiled a couple of days ago and is received well by the audiences.

Post the release of the trailer, a lot of rumours are doing rounds that the plot of the film looks very much similar to the plot of The Farewell, a Chinese film which has been released earlier this year.

This comedy-drama is written and directed by Lulu Wang. The film follows a family who, upon learning that their grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide not to tell her and schedule a family gathering before she dies.

The plot of both the stories sound very much similar to each other. But till now, nowhere, the makers have not made any official announcement about the film being inspired by a Chinese film.

It is pretty much common that plots of films are copied from films of other languages. But most of the times, they are announced as remakes. Let us see whether the director or anyone from the team would respond to these rumours and clear air on them.