Pratham's story of success began when he was just 16 years old, and realized that traditional education was not the path for him. With big aspirations and an entrepreneurial spirit, he set out to create his own future.

He dove into the world of internet marketing and founded RedFire Digital Media, a marketing agency that helps businesses in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia grow using Facebook and Google Ads. With a focus on building sales funnels, RedFire Digital Media quickly established itself as one of the top marketing agencies in Asia.

Six years after starting his journey, he became a self-made millionaire at the age of 22. Despite his success, his passion for helping others hasn't faded. He has recently started teaching beginners how to make a name for themselves in the digital marketing field. He firmly believes in the principles outlined in Napoleon Hill's "Think and Grow Rich" book, and he focuses on helping his students develop both the mindset and skills required to achieve success in the digital marketing industry.

His approach is centered on guiding the young generation towards their goals. He stresses the importance of having a strong desire, faith, and persistence, and he helps his students build these qualities in themselves. His teachings have already produced good results, with students who have gone through his program making good money with their marketing agencies.

In conclusion, he is an inspiration to anyone looking to achieve success in the digital marketing world. His determination, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for helping others have made him one of the most sought-after experts in the industry. If you are looking to make a name for yourself in the world of digital marketing, his teachings are a good place to start.