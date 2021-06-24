After cancelling this year's annual pilgrimage due to the pandemic, 'Pratham Pooja' of Amarnath Yatra was performed on Thursday to mark the symbolic beginning of the Yatra.

While announcing the cancellation of the Yatra for the second consecutive year on June 21, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has informed that this year's pilgrimage would be symbolic only. It was also announced that all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.

CEO SASB performs Pratham Pooja on Jyestha Purnima

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO0, SASB performed Pratham Pooja on Thursday morning on the auspicious occasion of ­­­Jyeshtha Purnima at Holy Cave, amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras to invoke the blessings of Shri Amarnathji. Hawan was also performed seeking blessings of Baba Amarnathji.

SASB has been organizing Pratham Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for the peaceful conduct of the Annual Yatra.

Yatra cancelled but SASB to carry out all rituals as per tradition

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year's Amarnath Yatra 2021 has been cancelled, but the Shrine Board is committed to carrying out all religious rituals per past practice, the CEO said. The CEO prayed for the good health and well-being of the people.

"With the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is a source of strength for people during this difficult time, we shall overcome this health crisis and work towards the welfare of mankind," the CEO said.

The CEO further said in order to respect the religious sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide, SASB has made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the Holy Cave.

Devotees to have virtual darshan of holy cave

The SASB would perform morning and evening Arti of the Holy Ice Lingam at the cave shrine from June, 28 to Shravan Purnima falling on August 22, 2021. The timing of the Arti would be 6.00 a.m to 6.30 a.m in the morning and 5.00 p.m to 5.30 p.m in the evening.

The devotees can pay their virtual obeisance to the Holy Ice Lingam online through the Shrine Board's link www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html or download Shrine Board's mobile-based application through the link from the Google Play Store.