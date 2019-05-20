Prateik Babbar has opened up on working with superstar Rajinikanth in upcoming Tamil movie Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. The young actor has stated that he enjoyed working with the actor while terming it as "a great experience."

In an interview with First Post, Prateik Babbar has claimed that he landed in Darbar based on his performance in Baaghi 2. "AR Murgadoss called me directly. He had watched Baaghi 2 and my negative character, who was loud and had a crazy streak, clicked with him. So, he wanted something like that as the villain with Rajni sir in Darbar," the website quotes him as saying.

Talking about the experience, Prateik Babbar said that the team recently filmed an action sequence and he was amazed by the energy levels of Rajinikanth. "He's full of energy. Even though he's 68 years old, he behaves like he is in his 20s. His body language is fabulous. He's always fast. It's such a treat to watch him, to be around him, and learn from him," he added.

Darbar marks the debut of Prateik Babbar in the Tamil film industry. He is rumoured to be having the role of a suave villain in the action thriller produced by Lyca Productions.

Nayanthara plays the female lead in the flick, which has Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Soori, Suman, Anandraj and others in supporting cast.

The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Santosh Sivan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.