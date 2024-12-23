Prashant Neel is often considered an absolute marvel of a director. His films 'KGF 2' and 'Salaar' have gone on to create an undeniable mark in the history of Indian cinema. His films not only garner appreciation from critics but are also declared massive box-office hits.

In a recent interview, he spoke about how disappointed he was when Salaar failed to do the same as Yash Starrer KGF 2. The director also opened up about the much-anticipated sequel of 'Salaar' and how he is also looking forward to it.

While speaking to Kairam Vaashi, the popular filmmaker revealed that he was extremely saddened by his having put in more effort for 'Salaar' than 'KGF 2,' but the latter went on to achieve more success. He revealed that 'Salaar 2' will be much different from the first part of the film.

He said, "I am not completely happy. I am a little disappointed with how much effort I put into the first part. Subconsciously, I was a little complacent, coming off KGF 2. But ever since that happened, I decided to make Salaar 2 into one of my best movies."

The director mentioned that 'Salaar 2' is perhaps one of his biggest works to date and that he is working on making up to the audience for all that was lacking the first time around. "The writing I have put into the film has probably been one of my best works. I am going to make up for it more than I can imagine and more than the audience can imagine. I'm very confident, and I'm confident of very few things in my life—Salaar 2 will unquestionably be one of my best works" added Prashant Neel.

Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam has already gone on the floor, and fans are looking forward to it. Prashant Neel's fan club posted a picture of the director hugging Prabhas a while back, and fans could not help but unanimously comment, "Waiting for Salaar 2."

So, as per the director, the first part of the film might not have done as well as it was expected to do but there is a lot of anticipation for the second part amongst fans.

In other news, Prashant Neel will also collaborate with Yash yet again for KGF Chapter 3 soon, as per speculation.