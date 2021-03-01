Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appointed strategist Prashant Kishor as his Principal Advisor for shaping the Congress poll campaign in 2022. Kishor had played a crucial role in the 2017 Assembly elections to ensure Congress' victory in the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said Kishor had responded positively to his request.

"Kishor expressed that he would be quite happy to come and help," said Amarinder, clearing the air amid media reports that the strategist had refused to handle the Congress campaign in the state.

The Chief Minister said he discussed the matter with the party chief Sonia Gandhi, who had left the decision (of hiring Kishor) on him.