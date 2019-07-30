Pranav Saini is a familiar name on the field of fitness and social media. He is one of the fittest lad running around in the Modelling world. Pranav is an astonishing trainer. Many of the celebs follow his chart and his way of training from his youtube channel "Pranav Saini". He is a real social media influencer of our time when it comes to fitness.

Pranav is known for his dedication and commitment. He is very punctual in everything he does. He believes in reality, and he understands his role as a social media influencer, so he is always there to help people whether it is a celeb or ordinary person. He just loves his work and more important he loves to see people around him remains fit and fab.

He is not a theatrical person he believes in implementing things, and according to him, you cannot achieve things by talking, you have to work hard to make the fit and robust body. Pranav's working way is helping many A-grade people from a different field, and his popularity is increasing day by day.

Pranav is a different kind of fitness Guru he influences models with his work, and he is a veteran of this fitness world as he has experience is off nearly a decade in this field, and he has many followers all around the globe who believes in his work.

Pranav believes every model or actor has to follow certain things regularly, you cannot focus only on muscles, your entire body should be fit and fab, and if you can achieve that, then your face glow will be different from ordinary models and actors.

Pranav's achievement list is significant as he has won several fitness titles and competitions across the globe. His best performance came when he Represented India in 'IFBB Amature Olympia Asia Men's Physique '(8th Rank) in 2017 hence bringing glory to the nation. Hmm! This list shows his sheer talent, and it shows his capabilities too. Kudos champ to achieve this many things under 30 is not a small thing.

Seriously this young lad has achieved so many things in a short period, and becoming a brand ambassador for top brands is not a small thing to accomplish at a tender age, it needs dedication and hard work. We hope he keeps making a difference in people's life positively with his IG videos, YouTube videos, pictures, and we are sure that he will bring many more titles from various parts of the world.

