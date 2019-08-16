Pranav Panpalia, born on 5th July, 1995 is one of the youngest entrepreneurs who tasted success at a very early age. Born in Mumbai and raised in New Delhi, he is the founder of Opraahfx and the co-founder of FameGame, a talent management agency. He completed his graduation in the field of management from Jai Hind College, Mumbai. At the age of 23, Pranav along with his partner Ankit founded FAME GAME, a multi-platform entertainment and artist management company.

While pursuing his education, Pranav started his own YouTube channel called 'Supercars.' He strongly believes in taking opportunities and chasing the goal. Being a YouTuber and social media influencer himself, he has built a strong base for Opraahfx. The main contribution in building his entrepreneurial career goes to his YouTube Channel. His dedication and perseverance made him a YouTube sensation and he became the first Youtuber to collaborate with BMW. He has collaborated with biggies like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli for his YouTube channel.

His firm, Opraahfx is India's only cloud based and self-serving influencer marketing platform. It has incorporated multiple services under one roof and has grown rapidly over time, making it one of India's leading influencer-marketing agencies. Opraahfx has become a bridge between brands and clients. Not just this, the company is now working towards building an AI technology which helps in image recognition, determining performance, predicting incentives, tracing growth and much more which would help in achieving quality-oriented goals at a rapid pace. They also manage clients such as Hike Sticker Chat, BMW, Oyo Rooms, Oppo Mobile, Tinder, and Berger Paints.

Apart from this, his company FameGame manages popular influencers and creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Rishabh Rana, Garima Chaurasia, Rishabh Puri, Simran Dhanwani to name a few. Moreover, for mass marketing and movie promotions, Pranav Panpalia's creative concept of YouTube video collaborations between movie actors and individual youtubers was successfully executed by Excel Entertainment for Fukrey Returns, where the movie's cast successfully collaborated with famous Youtubers such as Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani.

Merely at the age of 24, Pranav has become a true inspiration for all the entrepreneurs especially in the digital world.

