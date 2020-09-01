The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee being taken to his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg. He passed away at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt yesterday. Seven-day state mourning being observed across India from 31 Aug to 6 Sept, both days inclusive.

Pranab Mukherjee's last rites will be held today and his body will be laid in state at his official residence 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi where people will be allowed to pay their last homage following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & other dignitaries pay last respects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee, at his residence.

(To be updated)