IANS

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health deteriorated on Monday and he is in a septic shock due to lung infection, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said. He has been hospitalized for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.

The hospital authorities stated: "There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday."

'He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support'

The doctors further pointed out that he is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. "He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support," the authorities said.

There was a slight improvement in Mukherjee's health condition last week thereafter it deteriorated when he developed lung infection.

Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. There has been no improvement in his health status since. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition