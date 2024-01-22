It' 's indeed a momentous day for India as January 22 marks a pivotal day as the 'Pran Prathistha ceremony at the Ram Mandir is set to unfold. From celebrities to dignitaries to several bureaucrats as well as temple trustees have reached the Ram Mandir premise.

Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Ambani, Madhur Bhandarkar, Singer Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam among the celebrities who have reached Ram Mandir, Ayodhya to attend the auspicious consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

In one such picture, Big B is seen chatting with Anil Ambani. Abhishek Bachchan was also seen chatting with Anil Ambani. The father-son duo were seen dressed in traditional clothes. Kangana Ranaut wore a traditional white and red saree. She posed with Madhur Bhandarkar.

#WATCH | Superstar Rajinikanth arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/1ii6iCsdQ1 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut shared a selfie at the Ram Mandir.

Take a look

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal who is at the temple spoke to the media and said, "I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment...I can't express my joy in words..."

Jackie Shroff has reached the premises and he told the media, to remove the shoes while covering the event.

#WATCH LIVE via ANI Multimedia | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | PM Modi | Ram Mandir Updates | Yogi Adityanath#RamMandir #PranPratishtha #Ayodhyahttps://t.co/YLoBeXPhiv — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/k4T95PvXkY — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Sonu Nigam sings 'Ram Siya Ram'

Celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and actor Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene were spotted in traditional wear as they arrived at Ram temple.

They were seated in an open car. Ranbir was seen mesmerised looking at the temple. He was seen folding his hands. Alia too folded her hands. Vicky and Katrina were seen chatting.

The 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM auspicious nakshatra and is expected to end by 1:00 PM on 22 January.

The pran pratistha event will take place in this window of abhijeet muhurat Abhijeet muhurat is the 8th muhurat of the day between the sunrise and the sunset. It stays for 48 minutes. Lord Ram was born in abhijeet muhurat in alignment with Mrigashira Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga aligned.

#WATCH | Singer Sonu Nigam sings 'Ram Siya Ram' at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LAYHhu2AvX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The data and the muhurat have been chosen as according to Hindu scriptures.