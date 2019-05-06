Prakash Raj was facing the wrath from a section of Tamils for his alleged anti-Tamil stand. However, the timely clarification has put an end to the controversy which could have landed him in major trouble in Kollywood.

According to Tamil media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that over 500 Tamil students were studying in Delhi University and taking away the opportunities of Delhiites. He promised to change the scenario if voted back again to power.

Prakash Raj, who is campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, reportedly backed Delhi Chief Minister's views. On reminding him about working him in so many Kollywood movies, the veteran actor allegedly claimed that he was from Karnataka and not Tamil Nadu.

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to BJP leaders, many politicians condemned his comments, while netizens attacked him for being ungrateful to their state in spite of getting good opportunities to work in Kollywood. Many asked him to apologise or get banned from working in the Tamil film industry.

However, producer Dhananjayan quickly came to Prakash Raj's rescue and tweeted, "Is it true @prakashraaj sir? Did you speak like this? I hope it's not true & you were misquoted. In India Students from anywhere can study & make a career. No one can restrict that. I made my career studying at #Mumbai & ever grateful. So is the case of thousands studying here ✍️ [sic]."

Responding to the post, Prakash Raj thanked him for the clarification and claimed he never made such a statement. "YES .. Dhananjayan... thank you for clarifying with me .... I NEVER SAID THAT. .. it's DELIBERATELY MISQUOTED WITH BAD INTENTIONS.. SHAME on those who stoop to this level ..[sic]," the actor tweeted.

Prakash Raj was born and brought in Karnataka but rose to become a popular actor by working in Tamil and Telugu films.