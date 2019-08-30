Modelling has always been tempting to every individual. It is not just fame or popularity but also the way you carry yourself. There are millions of people who try their hand in modelling but only a few get to be the one. The main quality one must possess to get into modelling is good looks. With good looks, one must also have the confidence to walk the ramp. Well, there's a model named Prafful Meghwanshi who has been making noise in the modelling world.

Hailing from the city of lakes, Udaipur, he was a part of Frankfinn Institue of Modelling and Acting. He has walked the ramp at several shows and has become a significant name in a very short period. He has been everyone's first choice to walk as a showstopper in fashion events. Before getting into modelling, Prafful wanted to be an engineer and he completed his civil engineering from Jaipur.

However, his inclination towards modelling saw him opting for modelling as a career. Till now, he has won many big fashion shows in Rajasthan and New Delhi. He had been a part of the men's fashion show which was directed by Liza Verma in the capital city of our country. While Prafful has been into this field for a long time now, he makes sure to keep himself fit as it is a pre-requisite to be a top model. Apart from having good looks, the young lad is blessed with a sharp mind.

Looking at his confidence and self-belief, we don't mind saying that he will become one of the top models soon. Talking about his love for modelling, Prafful said, "Modelling has been my forte and I love to take over the stage. I have always loved to experiment with my looks and going in sync with the latest fashion trends is what I love the most." When asked about his future plans, he revealed that he is preparing himself and wants to represent himself as a model on an international level.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.