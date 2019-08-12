A multi-tasker and producer, Pradeep Solanki is a likely leader who commands respect from the greatly talented crew of the industry. He holds a storytelling experience in the film and commercial production from ages. Coming soon by next video shoot preety kuntal finalist roadies.

Pradeep being a multi-tasker does his work with most ease and confidence due to which he is one of the most sort out producer of today's time. He is quick in managing small tasks flawlessly and he makes any job look effortless. He recognizes troubleshoot, and solve problems before anyone even knows there's an issue. Pradeep as a producer always keeps a balance between the needs and requirements of the sponsors without compromising the vision of the director.

Pradeep has recently turned a producer for Haryanvi song 'Haveli' which is sung by the famous Haryanvi singer Vicky Kajla. Bigg Boss 12 fame Rohtak and Roadies fame Kriti Verma, starred this music video is a Haryanvi song whose lyrics has been written down by known lyricist Karisma Sharma. Famous musician Bantu Singhal is the music composer and the casting was done by one of the best casting directors of the industry Mr. Dinesh Sudarshan Soi for this video.

As per the sources Pradeep Solanki is also doing some good projects with many artists and very soon he will reveal its details too. Pradeep also organizes Fashion and Model Show and he was also featured in the Magazine Ditto for his work.

