Finally, after a long wait, Prabhas has shared an update that he is going to resume shooting for the film. The shoot has been pending and was being postponed for a long time. He wrote, "Elated to share that I'm resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule." (sic) Also, he shared a photograph which seems to be from the sets of the film.

Well, Prabhas is elated to share the news, but his fans are not with the update. After all the wait, is this what they get? The shooting update has been an open secret through the sources from the production houses and it is known to many because there has been a continuous postponement of it.

From title to release date, the fans have expected a lot from the makers when the announcement of the update was made. But finally, it has been nothing but a huge disappointment to all of them. Also, there has been a rumour that the film is tentatively titled Jaan.

Prabhas' 20th film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this film, which marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. Touted to be a romantic story, Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader in the film which is set in the backdrop of 80s. It is produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Cinemas. Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju is said to be playing a key role in this film which is expected to be released in the second half of the year.