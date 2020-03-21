Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and the whole team of #Prabha20, who went to Georgia, to shoot for the film are back to Hyderabad and are safe. The team flew to Georgia on March 4 and were back a couple of days ago.

Prabhas took to Instagram to share that he has returned to his hometown, safely. He wrote, "On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COIVD 19, I have decided to self quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe." (sic) This news from Prabhas has made his fans happy and relaxed.

Like the actor said, it is time for all of us to take necessary precautions to stay safe. As per our sources, we have learnt that Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and the team of the Radha Krishna directorial underwent the screening and other tests at the airport as part of the protocol and have got themselves stamped for self-quarantine. Also, it is said that a couple of them were ready to get quarantined under the government.

Director Radha Krishna, actress Pooja Hegde, producer Pramod, Prabhas's designer Bhaskar, fitness trainer Laxman and the technical crew were asked to go into self-quarantine followi their international trip.

And thankfully, they are following all the safety measures to not let people around them get affected, in case something goes wrong. The shoot of the film will go on floors only after situations on COVID 19 cool down.

This film, which is being made in the backdrop of 1980s, will see Prabhas is likely to be titled either O Dear, or Radhe Shyam. This is the first time Prabhas is collaborating with Pooja Hegde. It might likely release during Dasara. The film is being produced by UV Creations.