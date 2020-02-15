Collections of the Saaho movie at the box office have not been so satisfactory and this definitely is not a secret. There are tons of reasons behind why it couldn't collect as expected; one of the main reasons is the casting.

Prabhas, who became a pan-India star with Baahubali, needs to make sure that the cast of the film is perfect. Otherwise, it will definitely affect the film. His films now release in Hindi and other languages too, and so, when he ropes in actors for his film, it is necessary to make sure that every native audience will own the movie.

For the very same reason, Saaho had actors from almost all the major industries and now, he is continuing the same for his next film, which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Already the project has Pooja Hegde playing the heroine, Bhagyasree as Prabhas' mother. But the star hero is said to be not interested to rope in Bollywood villains for now.

Apparently, the actor feels that actors from Bollywood, who are roped in as villains not only charge a huge amount as remuneration and take time to recite the dialogues in Telugu. Also, this is going to be a huge relief to the finance and direction department as well.

Grapevine suggests that Prabhas has considered Jagapathi Babu as they haven't worked together till now and also because the Baahubali star like to see the versatile actor in a negative role. The rumoured titles of the film are 'O Dear' and 'Radhe Shyam'

An official confirmation is awaited

However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited. The shoot of the film is currently happening at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad and at a brisk pace. This film is being bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Cinemas. Krishnam Raju, the uncle of Prabhas, is said to be playing a key role in this film which is said to be releasing during Dasara.