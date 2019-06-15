The release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho in August is apparently giving jitters to the filmmakers, who had planned to release their movies in the same month. The massive hype followed by the gigantic for the recently-released teaser of the multilingual film has come as major worry to other producers and distributors, who are now planning to reschedule the release of their movies.

The first such rumour to be heard from the industry is that the makers of Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai have decided to pre-pone their release. The Tamil film was scheduled for its release on 10 August, but now it looks like it will be out in July itself. Speculations are rife that Boney Kapoor has decided to release the film early, but yet to finalise the date.

The first sign of early release came after the trailer release of Nerkonda Paarvai. However, the official confirmation is awaited.

Saaho is a multilingual movie, directed by Sujeeth. It is an action thriller majorly set in the foreign countries. The teaser of the flick, which was released a few days ago, was packed with world-class chase scenes, fights and graphics.

The teaser crossed over 60 millions views from all languages which tells the huge craze around the flick. Thus making producers of other films to play safe as releasing along with Saaho might eat into their business.

Coming to Nerkonda Paarvai, it is a courtroom drama in which Ajith plays the role of an aged lawyer who fights for the three women falsely accused of various crimes. The film tries to project the misogyny in the society and how people judge women based on their dress.