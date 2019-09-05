Prabhas's latest movie Saaho is now in the sixth place in the all-time highest grossing Telugu movies in the US. By the end of its sixth day, the Sujeeth-directorial is inches away from finding a spot in the top five positions at the North American box office.

Saaho has minted $2,836,550 in six days at the US box office and has already become the biggest earner of the year among the Tollywood movies in 2019. It requires $46,887 to shatter the record of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which earned $2,883,437 in its lifetime.

Looking at the trends, Saaho could possibly beat the record of Srimanthudu on Thursday, 5 September. The next challenge for the Prabhas-starrer is to surpass the collection of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster movie Bharat Ane Nenu, which raked in $3,416,451 in its lifetime.

The top three positions at the US box office are occupied by Prabhas' Baahubali: The Ending ($20,571,695) and Baahubali: The Beginning ($6,861,819) and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam ($3,513,450).

Saaho was opened to huge expectations last weekend. The movie garnered a record breaking $923,677 from its premieres from three versions. Although the movie was opened to mixed reviews, it did not have much impact on its business as it collected $553,813 on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, Saaho earned $498,541 and $394,374, respectively, to take its first weekend total $2,370,405. The Sujeeth-directorial, on Tuesday, made a collection of $146,011, while earning $65,299 on Wednesday.

With the collections witnessing significant drop, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film is unlikely to beat the record of the Baahubali series. But there is a chance to surpass the business made by Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.