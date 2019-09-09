Saaho which has piqued the interest of the audience ever since superstar Prabhas is seen doing various action sequences in the film, giving a glimpse to it Prabhas shares a sneak peak into the making of Saaho.

Taking to his social media handle Prabhas shared, "The Making of #Saaho Here is a tiny sneak peek into what went into the making of #Saaho ! @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie "

The video gives an insight into the high octane action stunts where Prabhas is seen chasing and fighting the goons. The team had created a factory with lots of truck having built around 40 cars and 4 trucks which were used to crash during the shoot. One of the action sequence was named a '100 men sequence which was tough to shoot. One of the most interesting actions sequences were helmed by peng Zhang and Bob Brown designed on the sound which also looked like a dance move with a lot of style.

The drama portion was wrapped in 50-60days. One particular action sequence which comes in the second half, pre-climax of second half was the most challenging shot in Saaho was shot in Abu Dhabi in 48 degrees. The film also had also created Waaji city where they had miniatures and shot some important sequences.

One of the most exciting sequences in the film was created by Sabu Cyril 'Jetman sequence'. The film also had some important technicians such as Kamal Kannan, Sabu Cyril, Madhie who made the film look bigger than life.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, released and hooting great numbers on the box office proving Prabhas to be the Pan India star, all across.