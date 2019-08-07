Ranarangam is releasing on August 15 and the trailer of this Sharwanand, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer is going viral for all the right reasons.

We earlier reported that Sharwanand will be playing a gangster in the movie. This is the first time the versatile actor has taken up such a role in his career.

Well, the trailer has revealed that he will play vintage and a modern gangster. The trailer shows a gangster of two different eras. In the vintage era, we can see a young Sharwanand, who is nothing less to a don and is the only one who sells liquor illegally in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh after prohibition. He falls in love with a beautiful girl and marries her.

The trailer takes a leap from there and we get to see an older version of the gangster. Here, the actor is seen teamed up with Kajal Aggarwal.

The trailer has impressed many celebrities from the industry and they are all praises for the trailer and Sharwanand's fierce looks. Actor Sai Dharam Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Prabhas and Ram Charan have also shared the trailer and wished good luck to Sharwanand and the team of Ranarangam. Here's what Prabhas shared.

Ram Charan Tej shared the trailer on his Facebook account and wrote, "Super Intense!! Sharwanand you nailed it once again! All the best to entire team of #Ranarangam." (sic)

The film is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Surya Devara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

After Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which tanked at the box office, Sharwanand and his fans have been waiting to bag a hit and expectations on this film are pretty high.

Sharwanand also has the Telugu remake of 96 in his kitty and a couple of other yet-to-be-titled films.